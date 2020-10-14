Pick Up a Free Sugar Skull Kit!

The ESB Mexican American Cultural Center is proud to present their traditional Día de Los Muertos 2020 celebration digitally this year. Local artists and the community can participate, making this a collective digital event. Join in by picking up a free sugar skull kit to decorate! Kits include one blank sugar skull, paint, decorations, tissue paper and a pipe cleaner for making a paper marigold flower.

Register to pick up your kit through a contactless drive through at the MACC, available until supplies run out. The MACC is located at 600 River Street.

Then watch the MACC’s tutorial videos on dayofthedeadatx.net or the MACC Facebook page to learn how to make sugar skulls, paper marigolds and more!

Leading up to November 1st & 2, our shared experiences around Day of the Dead traditions help us to feel connected as we remember those who we have lost. To make their memories come alive, we may be building an altar at home or getting ready to cook a favorite family meal and tell personal stories.

By sharing these traditions, we connect with others in the community who can learn and share in some of these traditional practices. We are asking the public to share their home altars, photos of their artwork, crafts, or calavera-inspired attire. Find out more at dayofthedeadatx.net. Let’s come together and celebrate our loved ones, virtually!