February is notably the season of love. It’s a great time to reflect on those we love, but it’s also the perfect time to foster some self–love with a new recipe. This month we are celebrating the month of February with our own “pink drink”—a festive and delicious smoothie. This rosy beverage is not only great for little ones, but perfect for parents to enjoy too.

This three–ingredient smoothie may be soft in color, but the health benefits pack a punch. It not only tastes like a spring vacation from the cold, but it’s packed full of protein and essential amino acids. So pull out your blender, turn on some of your favorite love tunes and whip up a cup of love.

Ingredients:

4 oz silken tofu

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 cup frozen red fruit (such as strawberries, raspberries or cherries)

Directions:

Place tofu, pomegranate juice and frozen fruit in the blender. Make sure the blender lid is secure, then turn on the blender. Blend until smooth and free of chunks. Pour into a glass and top with a berry of your choice. Enjoy!

