Two Austin-area nonprofits have new facilities coming online to serve local families. The YMCA of Austin broke ground on its Camp Moody project and Hays CISD aquatics complex in April. At a groundbreaking ceremony, visitors enjoyed nature tours, hay rides, a hammock lounge and climbing wall. Located 15 miles south of Austin, the camp will include a dining hall, a bunk cabin village, aquatics & family wellness center, zip lines, climbing wall, archery range, ropes course, open-air sports space, children’s garden and accessible trails. The camp’s amenities will utilize universal design to be accessible and welcoming to people of all abilities.

In April, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) celebrated the grand opening of its Home Club in east Austin at 6648 Ed Bluestein Blvd. The new 32,000-square-foot facility features a STEM learning center, library, arts studios, teen center and athletic facilities. Before the opening of the center, Austin was the largest metro area in the country without its own Home Club.