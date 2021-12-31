Places To Go and Things To Do: Climb On!

Climbing is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, especially after its inclusion in the 2021 Olympics and American Nathaniel Coleman’s podium finish.

Austin is fortunate to have a wealth of opportunities for climbers of all experiences and skill levels. In addition to building superb strength and stamina, the sport provides excellent lessons in logic and problem solving. Figuring out how to get from Point A to Point D is half the fun.

If you and your family are interested in giving it a try, here are some pointers.

INDOOR CLIMBING

Currently, we have two excellent climbing gym companies with two locations each: Austin Bouldering Project and Crux Climbing Center. They offer general day-pass admission along with structured climbing lessons and programs.

Even better, both gyms offer all levels of youth programs from parties to parents’ nights out to recreational and competitive teams. If you are looking for activities to keep your kids busy during school breaks, each offers week-long camps.

Climbing does require some special equipment; fortunately, the gyms provide rentals. You’ll need climbing shoes, which are long and narrow with stiff soles to help you balance on the tiniest of holds on the wall. Running shoes, with their flexible soles, won’t work.

Powdered chalk is another essential. Climbers dust it on their hands to absorb sweat so their hands and fingers don’t slip off holds. Be prepared to come home covered in the powder, possibly with a chalky handprint or two on everyone’s shirt. Climbers of all ages and abilities seem unable to resist putting chalk handprints on each other, especially if the other person is wearing a black shirt.

Currently, Crux South is the only gym that has roped climbing. If you and your kids want to give it a try, Crux provides rental harnesses.