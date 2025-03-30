Planning Ahead for Summer Learning

Summer offers a particular allure; the days are longer, and anything fun seems possible for children. For parents, it can mean scheduling challenges, the dreaded summer learning slide, i.e., the loss of knowledge that can occur over the summer months. By planning for the summer break, you can give kids the fun they want and incorporate learning activities. Consider including some of these ideas with your plans to make this summer exciting and engaging for the kids.

Stay-at-Home Summer Learning

If you are a stay-at-home parent who finds the open-endedness of summer a bit daunting, now is the best time to start planning so when summer comes, you’ll have your plan in place and be ready to hit the ground running while learning.

Utilize the library. Austin public libraries offer a rich array of activities and resources year-round, especially during the summertime. Help your child get jazzed up about reading by picking up a summer reading log. He can track his reading during the summer and turn the completed log back into the library for a prize or reward.

During the summer, the library also offers free presentations and programming for children of all ages. Past offerings have included bands, petting zoos, magicians, herpetologists, knitting demonstrations, crafts, and hands-on science experiments.

Take it outside. Take nature walks and have your child collect items that interest him. Once you’re back home, you can show him how to research the scientific names of the various things he has found, as well as to learn more about them.

Geocaching is another fun way to learn while out in the great outdoors. Geocaching is essentially an outdoor treasure hunt and what could be more exciting than that? With a phone and a free app, you’ll navigate via GPS to find hidden containers called geocaches, many of which contain little trinkets. Your child will have so much fun he won’t even realize that he’s learning about geography and navigation simultaneously.

Embrace the screens. Not all screen time is created equal, and interactive, learning-rich screen time is not a bad thing. Set reasonable time limits so your child remains physically active and engaged in other activities. Ask your child what he would like to learn more about and then help him find an interactive platform that aligns. Websites such as Khan Academy, Epic!, and BrainPOP offer free and subscription-based games and videos to help your child continue to learn all summer long.

Explore Austin. We are lucky to have so many incredible activities to do in Austin. Use the summer to check out activities you’ve never tried, or revisit family favorites. Thinkery, Austin Science and Nature Center, Zilker Botanical Garden, Bullock Museum, and Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center are a few places to visit that are sure to please while offering a heaping dose of learning opportunities.

Working Parents

For parents who work during the summer, it is possible to find opportunities for kids to be engaged and learning, rather than “watched.” To ensure that your child will be excited and on board with your summer plan, choose programs where the learning will feel like fun, rather than homework.

Summer learning camps. Many summer camps are not just about recreational activities – they are also designed to help children learn. STEAM-focused camps (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) provide children with hands-on experiences that deepen their knowledge and help them develop critical thinking skills. Ask your child what he is interested in learning about and help him find a camp that aligns. You can also explore camp offerings together – he may discover something new and intriguing.

Hire an educator. If you find yourself long on work and short on time, another option is to hire a tutor, nanny, or babysitter with an educational background. Many teachers look to take on additional work in the summer and are skilled at creating lessons to address specific learning styles and needs. If the cost seems prohibitive, you might consider joining with another family, or several families, to share the cost and to make it more fun for your child.

You can look into hiring a college student earning his or her teaching degree. Many college students would appreciate the opportunity to put into practice what they are learning, they often have seemingly endless stores of energy, and they would be inspired by the challenge of devising a fun and engaging summer learning program.

Digital learning programs. If in-person programs are not workable for your family, online learning programs like Outschool and Duolingo can be alternatives worth exploring. Outschool offers a variety of small-group, interactive, online classes for children ages 3 to 18, taught by experienced educators via live video. With countless topics available, you and your child are likely to find something to get him excited. Duolingo offers a free way to learn a new language through quick lessons while incorporating game-like features and fun challenges.

Summer should be a time for children to explore, relax, and grow with a bit of planning, it can also be a time to ensure that your child avoids summer learning loss. By talking to your child about his interests now and beginning to make plans in advance, you’ll all be prepared and ready for a stress-free, fun, learning-filled summer.

Alison Bogle is a writer living in Austin with her husband and three children. A former fourth grade teacher, she now enjoys writing about children and education. You can also catch her talking about articles from Austin Family magazine each Thursday morning on FOX 7 Austin.