Southwest Austin’s Barton Creek Square mall has opened a new Disney Junior Play Zone, where kids from toddlers through age 10 can experience physical and digital activities themed to hit Disney shows. The play zone opened on Aug. 4, 2018.

Located in front of JCPenney Court 2 near Brighton, the open-concept floor plan includes activities inspired by series such as “Vampirina,” “Muppet Babies,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” and “Fancy Nancy.” The area also incorporates elements for parents and caregivers, such as mobile charging stations and lounge seating that allows room for strollers.