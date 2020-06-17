Playland Skate is Open and Safe

Playland Skate Center is open! We are cleaner and safer than before! We have changed many policies and have updated procedures to comply with CDC protocols, including being Goldshield Certified. Staff have been trained and briefed on all changes, and are here to maintain and provide the cleanest environment we can for our customers and ourselves.

We ask in advance that you respect the social distancing measures we have in place, be patient with us as we are adjusting to a new way of operation and be compliant with the changes you will encounter once inside

Check Temperature: All team members and customer temperatures will be checked prior to entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed in the building.

Check Temperature: All team members and customer temperatures will be checked prior to entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed in the building. Increased Cleaning And Sanitization Schedules: Our team has increased our focus on cleaning and sanitizing all commonly touched surfaces before, during and after every skate session.

Adjusted Seating Areas And Game Spaces: Seating areas and arcade games have been adjusted to allow for greater distance between each area.

Facemask: All team members will be required to wear a facemask. We highly recommend for all customers to wear facemask as well.

Customer Responsibility: All customers should be encouraged to wear face masks, maintain 6' of distance, wash hands frequently, use sanitizer before entering the building and socialize in groups of no more than 10. If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COIVD-19 within the last 14 days, please do not enter the facility.

We thank you for your continued support and business and we look forward to seeing you all when you’re ready to come back skating. As always; stay healthy, stay active, and wash your hands.