Indoor Play, LLC has renamed Catch Air Austin and Catch Air Round Rock to PlayMazing Austin and PlayMazing Round Rock. Along with the name change, changes include a new focus on expanding edutainment (education entertainment), interactive platforms, in-store events, and the customer experience. PlayMazing will also be launching a new website along with a quicker check-in process, unique party packages, new pricing, expanded concessions, and much more.

“We’re so excited to become PlayMazing and have some incredible changes in store for the community, customers, and all of the fantastic kiddos who have been coming for years,” says Trey Ikard, Managing Partner for Indoor Play, LLC.

PlayMazing will stay open during the name change with a full transformation scheduled for February 2020. A grand opening party will also be scheduled around that time. Until the official grand opening date, both stores will gradually transform and continue to provide progress updates to customers through social media channels and newsletters.

PlayMazing Austin and PlayMazing Round Rock attractions include 12,500 and 15,000 square feet of play, respectively; over 1,000 square feet designated for kids ages 3 and under; three-story obstacle courses/adventure fun structures with multiple interactive screens; ball pits; multiple slides; climbing towers and walls; light up dance floors and hourly dance parties playing kid-friendly music; and much more.

PlayMazing Austin is located at 13450 US-183, #107. PlayMazing Round Rock is located at 1401 S. IH-35, Suite 130. Both locations are open Mon.–Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.playmazing.fun.