The Frank Erwin Center is holding a poster design contest to commemorate its 40th anniversary. Because the celebration will culminate with a performance on June 3 by George Strait, the winning design will serve as the “STRAIT TEXAS” commemorative poster. The design will also be incorporated into STRAIT TEXAS VIP package merchandise.

First, second and third place winners will be awarded cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively. The first place winner will also receive recognition on the Erwin Center’s digital platforms. The contest deadline is Friday, April 6. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 27. See full contest guidelines at uterwincenter.com.