The City of Austin is kicking off its annual Flood Safety Poster Contest with the theme “Save Yourself! Turn Around – Don’t Drown.” Kids in grades 1 to 8 are welcome to enter and have a chance to win prizes including gift cards worth $25 to $100 or a ride on Lady Bird Lake in a swift water rescue boat with an emergency responder.

First place winners in each of three categories will see their poster printed on a CapMetro bus.

The city says this contest is an important way to educate students about the risk of flash flooding in Central Texas. Flooding is Austin’s top weather-related emergency, and approximately 75 percent of flood fatalities in Texas occur in vehicles.

Deadline for entries is March 31, 2017. For full guidelines and entry instructions, visit austintexas.gov/FloodPosters.

photo by Ed Lallo