Started by three local women, La Mama Care (lamamacare.com) has launched a gift box company that sends nutritious snacks and supplies to support new moms after birth.

“We believe there is a distinct gap between the amount of support moms get during pregnancy versus after childbirth. Our mission is to ensure the mom feels seen, heard and cared for even after this new bundle comes into her life,” says founder Nique Mayo.

Items in the Every Mama Care Kit include a healthy snack, a customized water bottle, lavender lip balm, reusable nursing pads, a warm wrap, soap and water wipes, a notebook and pen, and the booklet “Superhero’s Guide to Postpartum Care.” Future product plans include a Cesarean Mama Kit and a Breastfeeding Mama Kit.