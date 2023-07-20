Austin Family
Austin Symphony Tuneful Tales
Jellystone
Challenger School Feb 2019
Gaylord Texan 02
Gaylord Texan

Postpartum Care

Austin in Action

 

With high rates of postpartum depression and anxiety in the United States, Austin Infant Care is on a mission to support all families and make it accessible.

They offer daytime, overnight and travel care along with breastfeeding support to parents of newborns. 

With ten years of experience, training in lactation management and a CPR/AED certification, the head caregivers at AIC are excited to continue serving Austin families in their most vulnerable time. Austin Infant Care focuses solely on bridging the gap between maternity care and traditional nanny agencies with relationship-building support for postpartum moms and their newborns. 

They offer a sliding scale to accommodate marginalized parents and have also donated care certificates to their local community and the Lakeway Education Foundation fundraiser. For more information go to: www.austininfantcare.com

