St. Theresa’s Catholic School is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year for its full-time pre-kindergarten program, the Little Flower Catholic Academy. The play-based program will accept children who are age 3 or 4 by September 1, 2019 into its curriculum, which promotes the physical, social, spiritual and emotional development of children.

“We have been listening to our community and are responding to a need for a 3-year-old program to add to our well-established early elementary program,” says Ann Walters, president/principal of St. Theresa’s. The school is located in the Northwest Hills area of Austin. For more information, visit st-theresa.org.