The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded UT Austin a $1.2 million Smart and Connected Health grant to better understand pregnancy and pregnancy care in the U.S. Researchers plan to use smartphone applications to monitor the activity and behavior of 1,000 pregnant women participants in the Austin area.

“From their first appointment to six weeks post-partum, we will be able to analyze data to determine the impact of their everyday lives on their medical outcomes and determine whether we see any digital markers of significant events such as labor,” says Kelly Gaither, the grant’s principal investigator. “All of us are motivated to improve medical care and outcomes for women and babies.”