In June, the Austin ISD Police Department held its annual GREAT (Gang Resistance Education and Training) summer camp week, aimed at preventing student delinquency, violence and gang membership. AISD elementary school students met officers and community leaders, worked on social skills and learned alternatives to gang involvement in the week-long program held at Martin Middle School.

Staff from KXAN TV, UT Austin athletics and local EMS services made appearances. Students also got to meet officers of the Austin Police SWAT team, bomb unit and horse-mounted patrol. Meetings with an arson investigation dog, a game warden and a Travis County STAR Flight team member rounded out the encounters.