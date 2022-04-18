Sustainable Food Cafeteria

Round Rock Independent School District is piloting a composting program at three schools where nearly every lunch item, from the flatware to the trays, are composted or recycled. Sklyer Amdur, Chef Manager at Round Rock ISD, says, “Everything students pick up will be either recycled or composted.”

So far, the program has focused on education, with students learning how to separate items as well as what happens to the different types of waste after being picked up. Students sort leftover items into buckets for landfill trash, compost or Styrofoam. Trash and compost are picked up while Styrofoam cafeteria trays are processed through an on-site machine and converted back into petroleum.