The Project HOPE art exhibition takes place throughout the month of March in the Bee Cave Arts Foundation (BCAF) gallery.

The exhibition is an international artwork collaboration with the city of Paestum, Italy. The project honors soldiers in Texas’ 36th Infantry Division and allies who fought to liberate Paestum and southern Italy from the Nazi regime during World War II.

Artwork from both students and military veterans focuses on hope, peace, freedom, brotherhood, democracy, tolerance and inclusion. The project helps educate students and reinforce the important role the Texas military played in securing liberties and goodwill between Texas and southern Italy.

From the Bee Cave exhibit entries, renowned Italian artist Franco Palmentieri will select one piece of artwork by a student and one by a military veteran to represent America in Italy. The first place winners’ art will be exhibited in Paestum this summer and will be permanently integrated into a 30-foot memorial sculpture designed by Palmentieri.

The deadline for art submissions for the Project HOPE exhibition and competition is February 27. Texas veterans and K-12 young artists can find qualifications to enter the competition on the BCAF website at www.beecaveart.foundations.