Prom can be a huge event for teens and a big worry for parents. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that one third of all alcohol-related teen driving fatalities occur between April-June – peak prom season.

How can parents help their teens keep safety top of mind this prom season? Dr. Gene Beresin, Senior Advisor on adolescent psychiatry with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Executive Director of The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Mass General Hospital, offers tips for parents.