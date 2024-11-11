Promise Scholarships and Tuition Grants

The Foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, encourages Texas families to save for college by offering scholarships and tuition grants to eligible third through ninth graders who are beneficiaries of a contract in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) — the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

The Foundation is expanding family income eligibility in the 2024-25 application period to offer scholarship opportunities to even more students. Eligible students whose families have an adjusted gross income of $120,000 or less may now apply for a scholarship. The previous adjusted gross income limit was $100,000 or less so the new limit will allow more individuals to apply.

Applicants may apply through Dec. 31, 2024, by using the online application system or downloading an application form to mail. Families also may enroll in TTPF during this time if they haven’t already done so.

Complete details can be found at www.matchthepromise.org.