Advocates for childhood vaccination rallied at the state capitol building in April. Organized by Immunize Texas and the Immunization Partnership, the rally included remarks by legislators who support bills in favor of stronger laws to protect public health.

Rekha Lakshmanan, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy for the Immunization Partnership, says the issue is especially on the public mind these days. “With 14 cases of measles and multiple school closures due to flu outbreaks this season – and now a case of pertussis in the Texas State House – we need to ensure laws are passed that support immunization.”

In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. However, nonmedical exemption rates for vaccinations have increased in Texas since then. Vaccine advocates say unvaccinated individuals tend to cluster, leaving some communities and schools susceptible to outbreaks.