KLRU has announced that on April 1, it will launch free, localized 24/7 children’s services including a new TV channel and live stream on digital platforms. The effort is KLRU’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community. KLRU will broadcast PBS Kids shows 24 hours a day on television channel 18.4 and offer a live stream, allowing Central Texas children to watch their favorite shows during primetime and other afterschool hours. KLRU’s primary channel 18.1 will continue to feature a PBS Kids daytime schedule.

Viewers can watch the KLRU-branded live stream through pbskids.org and on the PBS Kids Video app. Soon after the launch, the live stream will also be available on over-the-top platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.

After the initial launch, an integrated games feature will be offered, enabling children to toggle between a PBS Kids show and an activity that extends learning. “We are excited to build on the work we do every day for Central Texas families,” says Bill Stotesbery, CEO of KLRU. The KLRU PBS Kids 24/7 channel will include popular favorites such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, Wild Kratts and Dinosaur Train. The newest PBS Kids series Splash and Bubbles, Nature Cat and Ready Jet Go! will also be featured.