A traveling art exhibition that spotlights rare childhood diseases is making its first visit to Texas. Oct. 1 marks the opening of “Beyond the Diagnosis,” hosted by U.R. Our Hope and Texas State University at Round Rock.

According to Beyond the Diagnosis, there are 7,000 rare diseases, sometimes called “orphan” diseases because there are no cures, and drug companies are seldom interested in pursuing treatments. The “Beyond the Diagnosis” exhibition puts a face to the patients living with these diseases. Artists donated their time and talents to paint portraits of patients, with a goal of eventually creating a work of art for each of the 7,000 rare diseases.

The exhibition will be on display Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 9. Admission to the exhibition is free, and campus parking is $5. An accompanying catalog is available for sale at beyondthediagnosis.org.