The BookSpring 2020 Readathon Art Contest has been launched and runs through October 22, 2019. The contest is open to pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school student artists. Students are asked to get creative and design a galaxy-inspired logo for the 2020 Readathon theme, Read a Book, Own the Galaxy. The winning design will be the official logo on Readathon t-shirts, the BookSpring website, social media, press releases, and Readathon materials. Prizes and special recognition will be awarded to the finalists and participating art teachers. Announcement of the winning logo will be on Nov. 8. The Readathon runs from Jan. 24, 2019 to Feb. 9, 2020.

The 2020 BookSpring Readathon will be celebrating its 15th year, spreading the love of reading to kids and families throughout Austin and Central Texas. The Readathon is open to schools, families, and organizations where kids read for kids. The Readathon is critical in helping BookSpring reach its goal of giving more than 100,000 children in Austin and the Central Texas area the lifelong gift of literacy. Last year 1,412 students read 578,784 pages and, together with sponsor support, raised over $140,000.

For more information about the art contest and the Readathon, visit www.bookspring.org/readathon-art-contest, email readathon@bookspring.org, or call Andrea Angelo, 512 472-1791, ext.104.