BookSpring Read-a-Thon — the two-week event that encourages students and book lovers to read — returns in 2018, running from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. This year, the theme is Gold Medal Readers.

Students can register to participate along with their school or as an individual, if their school is not participating. Registrants solicit pledges from family and friends in support of achieving their reading goals and log reading time and number of pages.

The collected donations go toward purchasing books and supporting early literacy programs in the Greater Austin area. Incentives are awarded to students, classrooms and schools based on both reading accomplishments and the level of funds raised. Schools and students compete for top reading and fundraising medals.

For more information, visit www.bookspring.org/readathon.