Swurfer has recalled about 3,000 Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings. The plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing’s occupant. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings. The firm has received six reports of the rope end detaching. No injuries have been reported. The swings were sold online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and at independent stores nationwide from Oct. 2019 through March 2020 for about $80. For more information, call Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. For further assistance, email productsafety@flybar.com or go online at www.swurfer.com and click on “Product Safety” under the “Quick Links” section of the website.
Stargate Apparel has recalled about 6,600 Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets. The children’s sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear (which requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant) posing a risk of burn injuries to children. The sleepwear sets consist of robes, tops, and pants and were sold in sizes 2 through 12. The 100% micro-polyester fleece robe and pants are white with a pink star print, and the top is pink with “Dream in Glitter” printed onto the chest in gold. Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and contact Stargate Apparel for a full refund. No injuries have been reported. The items were sold at Boscovs, Century 21, JC Penney, Macy’s, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from Aug. 2017 through Dec. 2019 for between $24 and $48. For more information, call Stargate Apparel toll-free at 866-351-0193 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. For further assistance, email recall@stargateap.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or go online at www.stargateapparel.com and click the “Contact” link on the upper right-hand corner of the homepage for more information.
Jade Bloom has recalled about 6,400 Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils. The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents. This recall involves 1 mL, 10 mL, 60 mL, and 120 mL amber glass bottles of Jade Bloom Wintergreen Essential Oil and 10 mL green glass bottles of Birch Sweet Essential Oil with black caps. The bottle’s label displays the Jade Bloom logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers. Contact Jade Bloom for instructions on how to dispose of the products and receive a full refund or a store credit. They can be reached toll-free at 844-787-3645 (option 3) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. For further assistance, email support@jadebloom.com or go online at www.jadebloom.com and click on “Recall Department” for more information.
