Jade Bloom has recalled about 6,400 Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils. The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents. This recall involves 1 mL, 10 mL, 60 mL, and 120 mL amber glass bottles of Jade Bloom Wintergreen Essential Oil and 10 mL green glass bottles of Birch Sweet Essential Oil with black caps. The bottle’s label displays the Jade Bloom logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers. Contact Jade Bloom for instructions on how to dispose of the products and receive a full refund or a store credit. They can be reached toll-free at 844-787-3645 (option 3) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. For further assistance, email support@jadebloom.com or go online at www.jadebloom.com and click on “Recall Department” for more information.

