Recalls of bassinets and strollers

This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants. The recalled bassinets were sold in the following four colors with corresponding product numbers – gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934E), natural (M0934N), and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package. The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds. The bassinets were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad. “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that will reinforce the mattress support. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards. DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

DaVinci has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged. No injuries have been reported.

Sold online at www.amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com, www.target.com, www.jcpenney.com and other online retailers from August 2018 through September 2019 for about $110.