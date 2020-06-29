Recalls of Strollers and Teething Spoons

The recalled Miniware teething spoons are made from food-grade silicone designed for infants to use during the teething phase, approximately 4-24 months of age. The spoons were sold in a set of two and came in gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. “Miniware” is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.

The spoons were also sold in Meal Kit Configurations. The “First Bites” kits included spoons, bowl, suction foot, and lid. The spoons came in key lime, aqua, cotton candy, lavender, gray and peach. The “First Bites Travel” kit included a spoon, bowl, suction foot, and travel bag. The spoons came in lavender and aqua. The “Sip and Snack” kit included a spoon, bowl, suction foot and drinking cup. The spoon came in peach and gray.

Consumers should stop using the recalled teething spoons immediately and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product. Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant’s mouth.

The spoons were sold online on Miniware.com, Amazon.com, and in stores including Dillard’s, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me, and Bitte nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for between $14 and $42.

