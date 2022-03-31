Recalls: Wooden Teethers, Infant Walkers and Drinking Cups

Bebe au Lait is recalling 8,600 wooden teethers due to the potential for the string that connects the beads on the teethers to come untied, releasing the beads. This can pose a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves 12 different styles of wooden teethers that are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020 or 03-2021. The products were sold at Target and various other stores nationwide as well as online at Bebeaulait, Zulily and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15. Consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers can also fill out a form for a store credit

at bebeaulait.com/recall.