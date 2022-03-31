Recalls: Wooden Teethers, Infant Walkers and Drinking Cups

Bebe au Lait is recalling 8,600 wooden teethers due to the potential for the string that connects the beads on the teethers to come untied, releasing the beads. This can pose a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves 12 different styles of wooden teethers that are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020 or 03-2021. The products were sold at Target and various other stores nationwide as well as online at Bebeaulait, Zulily and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15. Consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers can also fill out a form for a store credit
at bebeaulait.com/recall.
Zeno has issued a recall for over 1,300 infant walkers because they fail to meet federal safety standards. They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step. The walkers also have leg openings that allow a child to slip down until the child’s head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed. This recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. They were sold exclusively online at Walmart from October 2018 to August 2021 for between $130 and $160. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Zeno at cs@zeno999.com for a refund.
About 169,000 steel drinking cups in the Lovevery’s Inspector Play Kits are being recalled. The handle can detach from the steel cup and pose a choking hazard to young children. Only cups with a handle are included in this recall. They were sold online at lovevery.com for about $80 from July 2018 through July 2021 as part of the Inspector Play Kit for children. Consumers should stop using the recalled item and contact Lovevery for a free replacement.