Your old toothbrush, toothpaste tube and floss containers can have new life as playground equipment. TerraCycle, Colgate, CVS and the Starlight Children’s Foundation have teamed up for a program that collects used toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers and turns them into a playground for a children’s hospital.

“This initiative enables consumers to divert oral care waste from landfills, as well as educate communities about a free, easy recycling solution for these common items,” says Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle. “We are proud to partner with these forward thinking companies to offer consumers a way to give back to the communities they live in and bring joy to its youngest citizens.”

Through June 22, 2019, visit the CVS promotion website at https://www.cvs.com/shop/content/colgate-recycle to download a free shipping label and ship your oral care waste to TerraCycle for easy recycling. The state that collects the most waste will win a new playground, made from the recycled materials, that will be awarded to a Starlight Children’s Foundation member hospital.

The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.