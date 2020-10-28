Reilly Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School

Reilly Elementary School is one of 367 schools nationwide to be named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education. The recognition is especially exceptional as the third-grade students were tested in Spanish as part of the campus dual-language program.

Part of the Austin Independent School District, Reilly offers rigorous academic programs for students in Pre-K through fifth grade. It is the first multilingual elementary school in Central Texas, offering English, Mandarin and Spanish.

“At Reilly we are committed to high academic achievement, an equitable approach to learning, additive and inclusive programming, social emotional learning, dual language, and culturally responsive instruction,” Reilly Principal Corrine Saenz said. “As a staff and school community, we have created an environment where students and families from all walks of life and backgrounds pursue student achievement while valuing language, celebrating culture and honoring heritage.”