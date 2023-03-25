City of Austin Proclaims March 23, 2023 as Rhonda Paver Day

March 23, 2023 – Austin, TX – The City of Austin, today acknowledged Rhonda Paver, owner and CEO of Stepping Stone School for her commitment to improving access to high quality early care and education for families in Austin.

Rhonda Paver served as a valued member and leader of the City of Austin Early Childhood Council for 30 years and helped to create the framework for an early childhood care system in Austin.

Moving forward, March 23rd is dedicated to Rhonda as ‘Rhonda Paver Day’ and recognizes her immense dedication to early childhood education and care.

About Stepping Stone School

Stepping Stone School is a private preschool with 20 campuses throughout Austin and surrounding areas and is dedicated to supporting the development of the whole child while strengthening families, enhancing lives, and setting and maintaining the highest standards for Early Care and Education. This visionary approach inspires meaningful experiences while empowering children to be resilient and successful lifelong learners.