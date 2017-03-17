Road Trips

Eight towns along Highway 290 between Houston and Austin have created a scavenger hunt called #Adventure290. Along the way, visitors can stop, find answers to clues at historic sites and mail in a completed passport to redeem a prize.

“Adventure 290 was created to get people off the highway, to help them see there is a lot more to each location than what you see on the highway,” says Vicki LaRue, Fayette County Tourism.

The initiative aims to turn small towns like Chappell Hill and Carmine into destinations, highlighting their opportunities for shopping, dining and history.

Passports can be printed from the Adventure290 Facebook page or partner websites, or picked up in visitor centers along the way. Travelers are encouraged to post photos of their adventures on social media with the hashtag #Adventure290.

[art: Around Austin Adventure 290]