A local robotics team recently burnished Central Texas’s tech reputation. In late February, Austin ISD’s Bailey Middle School robotics team competed in the Tournament of Champions at Google Headquarters in California. Out of 76 middle school teams from throughout the U.S., Bailey placed third in the qualifying round.

“Our robotics students are doing an amazing job,” says Bailey Principal John Rocha. “I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this year.” Bailey Middle School’s robotics program is one of the fastest growing in the state. Three of its teams have qualified for the U.S. Open in Iowa on April 4-7, where they will compete with 160 of the best teams in the world.