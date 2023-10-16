Robotics Grant Now Available



FIRST in Texas, a leading non-proﬁt organization dedicated to inspiring K-12 students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) has recently announced the availability of more than $700,000 in grants for new and existing FIRST® robotics teams in Texas. These grants aim to extend STEM opportunities to underserved and rural communities across the state of Texas by building and coding a robot in a task-based robotics program.

FIRST in Texas is committed to expanding the reach of its proven STEM program, which annually involves more than 30,000 students across the state in fostering 21st-century skills, teamwork and a competitive spirit in a robust University Interscholastic League (UIL) partnered program. They offer both in-person and remote participation.

Applications for the grants are currently being accepted. FIRST in Texas invites schools, educators and community members to apply now. For more information about FIRST in Texas robotics and the grant, visit www.ﬁrstintexas.org.