Rocketry Teams Advance to Nationals



Two student teams from the Harmony School of Endeavor are among 100 national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge. The students will compete for $100,000 in prizes at the National Finals on May 14 near Washington, D.C. The top team will win an all-expense paid trip to London for the international finals.

The contest encourages students to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). More than 4,000 students from 41 states will participate. This year, teams must design, build and launch a model rocket that safely carries two raw eggs to a target altitude of 835 feet, with a target flight duration of 41-44 seconds. The rocket must then land intact without the eggs cracking or breaking.

Students from Harmony School will compete at the national level for the American Rocketry Challenge finals. Photo courtesy of Harmony School.