Rodeo Austin offers something for every member of the family.  Open March 14-28, 2020, the Fairgrounds offer Austin’s largest carnival, along with shopping, food, and a variety of shows and special attractions. Fairgrounds open daily at 10 a.m. Admission grants access to fun and educational activities. Parking is $15 and may be purchased online. Fairgrounds admission tickets do not include carnival or Rodeo & Concert admission. The carnival offers more than 60 rides and games for the whole family. Kidstown features a petting zoo, pony rides, butterflies, parakeets, pig races, and even a dairy milking show. The Swifty Swine Pig Races and the Southwest Dairy Milking Show occur multiple times throughout the day, from 10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. For more information on pricing, vendors, live music schedule, Wild West shows, and more visit Rodeoaustin.com.

