Eight hundred guests joined Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas for its annual Bandana Ball on April 1 to raise a record $630,000. Guests enjoyed an array of activities including photos with a Texas longhorn, getting their boots shined and capturing the evening in the photo booth.

“We are so grateful to our guests that came together to support our families with critically ill or injured children,” says Carolyn Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC CTX. “Long after Bandana Ball is over, the impact of everyone’s kindness will continue to support all the families who rely on our programs.”