The City of Austin is gearing up for the annual Roots & Wings Festival on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zilker Botanical Garden located at 2200 Barton Springs Rd. The Roots & Wings Festival is a community-wide celebration of Austin’s Arbor Day & Monarch Appreciation Day. Last year, the event was attended by just over 1,000 participants. Exciting activities happening throughout the festival include:
- Get up close with monarchs at the butterfly tag and release tent.
- Explore new heights with City of Austin arborists at our assisted tree climb.
- Explore and play in nature with crafting and hands on demonstrations.
- Plus face painting, food trucks, giveaways, and more!
The festival is free with regular admission. Current admission rates can be found online at www.zilkergarden.org