The City of Austin is gearing up for the annual Roots & Wings Festival on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zilker Botanical Garden located at 2200 Barton Springs Rd. The Roots & Wings Festival is a community-wide celebration of Austin’s Arbor Day & Monarch Appreciation Day. Last year, the event was attended by just over 1,000 participants. Exciting activities happening throughout the festival include:

Get up close with monarchs at the butterfly tag and release tent.

Explore new heights with City of Austin arborists at our assisted tree climb.

Explore and play in nature with crafting and hands on demonstrations.

Plus face painting, food trucks, giveaways, and more!

The festival is free with regular admission. Current admission rates can be found online at www.zilkergarden.org