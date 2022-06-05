Round Rock ISD Recognized

Round Rock ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation. The recognition comes from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for the district’s outstanding commitment to music education. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district had to provide evidence and data related to program requirements, funding, instruction and support for innovative music programs and community music-making programs.

Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 and a renewed focus on the importance of a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs. Jager Loyde, director of fine arts and music, said, “This distinction exemplifies Round Rock ISD’s commitment to music education and the strong support of fine arts in our community!”