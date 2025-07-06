Round Rock Native Defends Americafrom Under the Sea

Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Wessman, a native of Round Rock, TX, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Georgia. As a submariner, Wessman is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel continuing a 125-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety. Wessman graduated from Stony Point High School in 2019. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Round Rock.

“I learned from my parents to set my own standards, make my own goals and not care what anyone else thinks,” Wessman said. Today, Wessman serves as a machinist’s mate (nuclear). “I joined the Navy to travel and for the educational opportunities,” Wessman said. The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.” With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Wessman has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service. “I am most proud of earning a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for putting out a fire on board the ship while on deployment overseas.” Wessman said. She’s grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I want to thank my husband, Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Cagle, for being one of the only people to believe in me throughout this entire process and for always being on my team,” Wessman added. “I also want to thank my Junior ROTC instructor, Lt. Cmdr. Sanders, for supporting my decision to join the Navy.”