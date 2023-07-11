Round Rock Pop-Up Library

Austin Family
Dive into a good book this summer. The Round Rock ISD Pop-Up Library will visit local parks and other locations throughout the district and distribute books to community members.

At Pop-Up Library locations, all levels of readers have access to a wide variety of books to take home and enjoy. Readers can keep, return or exchange books during any Pop-Up Library location visit.

Since its inception in 2017, the Round Rock ISD Pop-Up Libraries have doubled attendance and put thousands of books directly into the hands of community members. The Summer Pop-Up Library is a Round Rock ISD Library Services program. For more information go to: www.news.roundrockisd.org

