The fifth annual Austin Duck Derby will be held on August 4, 2018. Benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, the free event will take place on Lady Bird Lake and on the grassy area next to the Austin American-Statesman building.

Along with live music and family-friendly activities, attendees can purchase food and adopt ducks for the main event: an 11 a.m. duck drop that launches more than 19,000 eco-friendly toy ducks into the water from the Congress Avenue bridge. Ducks will “race” to the finish line, with a little help from water currents and sprays from the Austin Fire Department, competing for a chance to earn prizes on behalf of their adoptive duck parents.

Online duck adoptions are available now through midnight on August 3 or until ducks sell out (which has happened in previous years). Single ducks can be adopted for $5, and Quack Packs, Flocks and the Quacker’s Dozen are also available.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area supports local youth who lack free or affordable out-of-school-time programming.