The SAFE Alliance’s Expect Respect program, which educates youth in over 40 local schools about building healthy and safe relationships, recently launched its “Consent Isn’t Cheesy” campaign to engage young people in conversations about consent. With the campaign, Expect Respect hopes to increase awareness about the importance of respecting physical boundaries.

The SAFE Alliance has also expanded its confidential SAFEline services. Now in addition to talking over the phone or chatting through a web browser, anyone seeking help can text with an advocate in English or Spanish. The SAFEline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit safeaustin.org.