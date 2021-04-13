SAFE Austin Events in April

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month—SAFE

offers online events all month long

Sexual assault affects 1 in 3 adult Texans over their lifetime.

In 2020, 251 children died due to abuse and neglect in Texas.

April 2021, Austin, Texas — With Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month both in April, we have an opportunity to discuss these forms of violence and the ways they are tied together. The SAFE Alliance and our partner organizations are hosting digital events throughout the month to help our community understand these serious health

concerns.

Upcoming SAAM events

April 15 – Legal avenues toward healing & justice panel: The Austin/Travis County Sexual

Assault Response and Resources Team (SARRT) will host a conversation on the legal side of

sexual violence. More info here.

April 28 – Denim Day: People around the world wear jeans as a protest against the

misconceptions that surround sexual violence. More info here.

April 29 – AMA: SAFE Eloise House Forensic Clinic: A live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event

featuring Jenny Black, SAFE’s Eloise House Forensic Nursing Director. More info here.

Upcoming CAPM events

All month – Blue pinwheels around town: The blue pinwheel represents our community’s

vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed. We have

planted blue pinwheels at the SAFE Children’s Shelter and Family Shelter campuses as well at

various partner agencies throughout Austin. More info here.

April 9 – Go Blue Day: Thousands of Texans will wear blue, the official color of prevention, to

show their support for children.

Week of April 12 – Tips for managing stress: SAFE’s Strong Start team is releasing a new

video about tips for parents to help manage stress and strengthen the bond between children

and their parents. Check SAFE’s social media for more info.

April 25 – Blue Sunday: SAFE is working with United Way and local faith-based

communities on Blue Sunday (April 25) to promote child abuse prevention.

Week of April 26 – Live parenting panel: SAFE’s Strong Start team is hosting a live, candid

conversation about parenting and the struggles we face as parents. Check SAFE’s social

media for more info About SAFE

At SAFE, we strive to provide safety, stability, and healing for children, adults, and families that

have experienced violence and abuse. We do this by providing shelter and housing, support

services, and prevention programs to stop the cycle of violence. Learn more at safeaustin.org.

About Strong Start

SAFE’s Strong Start program empowers families through early childhood services and family

support. The program is for parents of children 0-11 years of age who are seeking positive

strategies to improve their kids’ behavior and reduce the stress of parenting. Learn more at

safeaustin.org/strongstart.

About Eloise House

SAFE’s Eloise House clinic provides 24/7 free sexual assault forensic exams and medical care.

Learn more at safeaustin.org/eloisehous