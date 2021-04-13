SAFE Austin Events in April

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month—SAFE
offers online events all month long
Sexual assault affects 1 in 3 adult Texans over their lifetime.
In 2020, 251 children died due to abuse and neglect in Texas.
April 2021, Austin, Texas — With Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month both in April, we have an opportunity to discuss these forms of violence and the ways they are tied together. The SAFE Alliance and our partner organizations are hosting digital events throughout the month to help our community understand these serious health
concerns.
Upcoming SAAM events
April 15 – Legal avenues toward healing & justice panel: The Austin/Travis County Sexual
Assault Response and Resources Team (SARRT) will host a conversation on the legal side of
sexual violence. More info here.
April 28 – Denim Day: People around the world wear jeans as a protest against the
misconceptions that surround sexual violence. More info here.
April 29 – AMA: SAFE Eloise House Forensic Clinic: A live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event
featuring Jenny Black, SAFE’s Eloise House Forensic Nursing Director. More info here.
Upcoming CAPM events
All month – Blue pinwheels around town: The blue pinwheel represents our community’s
vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed. We have
planted blue pinwheels at the SAFE Children’s Shelter and Family Shelter campuses as well at
various partner agencies throughout Austin. More info here.
April 9 – Go Blue Day: Thousands of Texans will wear blue, the official color of prevention, to
show their support for children.
Week of April 12 – Tips for managing stress: SAFE’s Strong Start team is releasing a new
video about tips for parents to help manage stress and strengthen the bond between children
and their parents. Check SAFE’s social media for more info.
April 25 – Blue Sunday: SAFE is working with United Way and local faith-based
communities on Blue Sunday (April 25) to promote child abuse prevention.
Week of April 26 – Live parenting panel: SAFE’s Strong Start team is hosting a live, candid
conversation about parenting and the struggles we face as parents. Check SAFE’s social
media for more info About SAFE
At SAFE, we strive to provide safety, stability, and healing for children, adults, and families that
have experienced violence and abuse. We do this by providing shelter and housing, support
services, and prevention programs to stop the cycle of violence. Learn more at safeaustin.org.
About Strong Start
SAFE’s Strong Start program empowers families through early childhood services and family
support. The program is for parents of children 0-11 years of age who are seeking positive
strategies to improve their kids’ behavior and reduce the stress of parenting. Learn more at
safeaustin.org/strongstart.
About Eloise House
SAFE’s Eloise House clinic provides 24/7 free sexual assault forensic exams and medical care.
Learn more at safeaustin.org/eloisehous