The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers that staying sober and following traffic laws means giving everyone the gift of safe travels this season. To increase safety on Texas roadways, DPS Troopers will conduct traffic patrols throughout the holiday weekends of Dec. 24 – 27 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 1, looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers. Many local law enforcement agencies will also increase enforcement efforts over the holidays.

“We trust the majority of Texans will heed our guidance to be extra careful and patient on the roadways,” says DPS Director Steven McCraw. “But there will always be those who disregard the safety of others by driving impaired or engaging in other reckless behavior. DPS, and police agencies across the state, will do our part to deter and take enforcement action against dangerous drivers over the holidays.”

Remember to protect those working on the side of the road this holiday by following the law: SLOW DOWN or MOVE OVER for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

DPS offers the following additional tips for safe travel during the holidays: