Texas families and businesses can save on the purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s sales tax holidays May 25 – 27. The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $12.6 million in state and local sales taxes during the Memorial Day weekend sales tax holidays.

“Inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

This is the fourth year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls. The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for a sprinkler or irrigation system; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Comptroller’s website.

During the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax-free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines. Visit the Comptroller’s website for more ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday details.