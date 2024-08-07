Salvation Army 4th Annual Day of Giving

Every Family Matters: Give Shelter and Hope

Join The Salvation Army for their 4th Annual Day of Giving on August 21st and help them reach their event goal of raising $1,000,000. Don’t miss out on their biggest fundraiser supporting families in shelter this year. All donations will go directly towards helping families in crisis in our community. Donations will provide shelter, warm meals, and the critical resources needed to help families experiencing homelessness regain self-sufficiency. Day of Giving is an opportunity for Central Texans to support programs serving families in need in our community and learn more about the services The Salvation Army Austin provides. Donate now to help families experiencing homelessness by visiting DayofGivingAustin.org or by calling 512-605-1410.

There is a hidden crisis of family homelessness in our community. The Salvation Army Austin’s two family shelters, The Austin Shelter for Women and Children and The Rathgeber Center for Families, are at capacity each night and have an extensive waitlist. Notably, 86% of those sheltered in these facilities are women and children. The Salvation Army is committed to providing the wrap around services women, children, and families need to regain self-sufficiency and move into safe housing. Be part of the solution by donating and sharing The Salvation Army’s posts during Day of Giving.