Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Basis Charter Enroll
Christmas at Gaylord Texan
Basis Charter Enroll
Christmas at Gaylord Texan
Challenger School Feb 2019

Santa Photos

Around Austin

 

 

Santa Claus is coming to town! For safe and socially-distanced Santa visits and photo ops for families, you can find him and his elves at Barton Creek Square Mall, The Domain, Lakeline Mall and Round Rock Premium Outlets until Christmas Eve.

 

For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially-distanced experience. Reservations and masks will be required. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit. Reservations can be made at
https://www.simonsanta.com/#Texas.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!