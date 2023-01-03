Santa Visits Preemies in the NICU

For parents with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the holidays can be a very emotional and extra stressful time of year. To bring some cheer to weary families and caregivers, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special visit to the NICU at Ascension Seton Medical Center on December 12th. Santa and Mrs. Claus took special photos with the babies and visited with parents, nurses and doctors. They also hosted special activities and songs for the families and staff.

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is a Level III NICU, providing excellent skilled, compassionate care for the tiniest Central Texans and their families.