Running until March 1, SaulPaul’s Alien Adventure is a musical extravaganza for the the whole family. An alien comes to earth and makes an unexpected friend. What happens next? Come see this inspiring production featuring sights, sounds, and dance moves as the two unexpected friends learn about life while they journey on an adventure. Music and story by SaulPaul, a Grammy-nominated artist who has entertained and inspired audiences at events and venues across the world: TED Talks, Google HQ, five Super Bowls, and the Kennedy Center. Scottish Rite Theater, 207 W. 18th St. Tickets from $10. scottishritetheater.org. 512-472-5436.